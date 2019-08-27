Final Season of ‘Mr. Robot’ Starts on USA Oct. 6

The final season of dark drama begins on USA Network Oct. 6. There are 13 episodes in season four. Rami Malek and Christian Slater star.

The series follows Elliot Alderson (Malek), a cyber-security engineer who, along with Mr. Robot (Slater) and society, starts a revolution to change the world.

The season is set during Christmas 2015, picking up where season three ended, “delving into the pros and cons of Elliot hitting ‘send’ on the email that could reverse 5/9,” said USA.

Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaiken, Martin Wallstrom and Grace Gummer are also in the cast.

Sam Esmail created the show and executive produces, along with Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content.

The show won the Golden Globe for best drama in 2016.

Malek played Freddie Mercury in the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody.