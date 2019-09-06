Milo Ventimiglia to Play Evel Knievel in USA Limited Series

USA Network has ordered the limited series Evel, based on the life of daredevil Evel Knievel. Milo Ventimiglia, star of NBC drama This Is Us, will play Evel.

The series is based on Knievel preparing to jump Snake River Canyon, which happened in 1974. “Evel is an exhilarating portrait of a complex man living the American dream, juggling meteoric celebrity and raising a family -- and facing the very real probability that his next jump will kill him,” according to USA.

UCP is producing the series.

Etan Frankel will write and executive produce. Other exec producers are McG, Mary Viola, and Steven Bello of Wonderland Sound & Vision; Alex Gartner, Charles Roven and Topher Rhys-Lawrence of Atlas Entertainment; and Ventimiglia.

“USA Network is known for big event series that celebrate heroes, rebels and icons, and what could be bigger than the story of one of the greatest thrill seekers of all time?,” said Chris McCumber, president, Entertainment Networks, USA Network and SYFY. “The incredible life and journey of Evel Knievel lends itself to a dramatic retelling, and we are excited to be partnering with Milo, McG, UCP, Atlas and Wonderland to bring this iconic American tale to our viewers.”

Production is expected to begin in 2020.

Ventimiglia plays Jack Pearson on This Is Us.