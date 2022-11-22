Samsung TV Plus Launches Cinedigm’s RetroCrush Linear Channel

Cinedigm said it reached a deal with Samsung to add Cinedigm’s RetroCrush to the lineup of ad-supported streaming channels on Samsung TV Plus.

RetroPlus features classic anime with films from the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Titles on the channel include Cyber City Oedo 8080, Phoenix and Magical Fairy Persia.

“Having previously launched The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, The Dove Channel and Midnight Pulp as FAST channels on Samsung Smart TVs, we are thrilled to add one of our most popular channels to the Samsung TV Plus offering,” John Stack, senior director of business development at Cinedigm. “Anime continues to be one of the most sought-after genres for children and adults alike and we look forward to Samsung TV Plus viewers discovering our premium anime films and series.”

Samsung TV Plus offers nearly 250 channels of news, sports, and entertainment on its Samsung Smart TVs and mobile devices at zero cost to the viewer, delivering the best TV all for free.