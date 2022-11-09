Samsung Smart TV Users Can Enter Cinedigm’s Cineverse

Samsung Smart TV users officially have access to Cinedigm’s Cineverse.

The Cineverse provides access to all of Cinedigm’s video on demand content–over 10,000 titles–plus a growing number of free ad-supported streaming television channels.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Samsung," said Jennifer Soltesz, vice president of business development and strategy at Cinedigm, "The opportunity to bring Cineverse to an even larger audience through the most popular smart TV brand among U.S. households perfectly aligns with our overall direction for this brand and the breadth and depth of entertainment content it provides."

Cinedigm content is heavy on independent film, anime, horror and sci-fi.

FAST channels in the Cineverse include AsianCrush, Bloody Disgusting, The Bob Ross Channel, The Country Channel, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Crime Hunters, Docurama, Retrocrush, The Dove Channel and The Elvis Presley Channel.

AsianCrush and The Bob Ross Channel were previously available via the Samsung TV Plus app ■