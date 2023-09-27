Samsung Ads Working With Epsilon on Advanced TV Audiences

Samsung Ads said it is working with Epsilon to offer brands advanced TV audience reach, precision activation and measurement.

Brands can combine their own first-party data with Epsilon’s demographic and transaction data for activation across Samsung’s smart TV, connected TV and mobile inventory.

“Samsung Ads’s platform, device ecosystem and media assets, including Samsung TV Plus, are critical to reaching consumers across CTV,” Courtney Howell, head of agency development at Samsung Ads, said. “Through our direct integration with Epsilon, brands can leverage the Samsung TV universe and engaged audience to make CTV campaigns even more powerful.

“This partnership represents a milestone for Samsung Ads’ ongoing relationship with Epsilon to give even more brands and agencies the ability to immediately activate against our Smart TV footprint with improved measurement and attribution solutions,” Howell said. “Our partnership with Epsilon also means that any brands working with Samsung Ads can expect a faster, more seamless execution, combined with the ability to leverage our leading TV data and scale to power CTV campaigns that drive significant performance.”

Epsilon’s database contains insights into 250 million U.S. consumers, enabling brands to recognize and reach each person with the right message across channels and to measure campaign performance.

“Epsilon’s partnership with Samsung Ads provides a seamless experience for marketers who are looking to activate Epsilon’s audiences and their first-party data in CTV environments,” Epsilon general manager of data solutions Dennis Self said. “Our unique audiences provide marketers with confidence that they’ll reach the right people at the right time with messages that matter, removing barriers to activation while simultaneously creating increased demand for CTV campaigns.”