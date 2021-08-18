Samba TV, Lucid Team Up on Linear TV Measurement for Brands

Samba TV said it is working with Lucid, a programmatic research technology platform, to provide brands and agencies with measurement of the performance of TV ad campaigns across devices.

(Image credit: Samba TV)

Ad agencies including Digitas and Wavemaker are using the insights being produced by Samba TV and Lucid to judge the efficacy of their campaigns. Major publishers and platforms are also using the metrics and analytics.

Also Read: Samba TV Launches Real-Time Viewership Dashboard

“By using SambaTV to extend our brand measurement to TV, we can truly assess and optimize campaigns holistically,” said Cathal Rooney-Cespedes, performance marketing, and analytics at Digitas. “Integrating TV into our brand measurement not only allowed us to understand its impact in a clear way, but also the interplay between TV and digital media within a singular customer journey – ultimately allowing us to surface new insights and maximize the impact of our media.”

The companies are using Samba’s SambaID consumer identification system to gauge brand lift and ad performance against data about TV viewers and users of mobile devices and desktops.

The companies are using Samba’s SambaID consumer identification system to gauge brand lift and ad performance against data about TV viewers and users of mobile devices and desktops.

Lucid measurement technology uses a survey-based approach to gather insights from people who have been exposed to an advertising campaign.

“Partnering with Samba TV offers our customers a cross-device view into the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns,” said Bridget Bidlack, senior VP of product at Lucid. “The combination of Lucid’s industry-leading scale and measurement capabilities with Samba TV’s comprehensive first-party data set and identity solution is a must-have for any brand serious about optimizing ROI.”