Samba TV Launches Identity System To Measure Cross-Channel Ad Impact

Samba TV said it launched SambaID, part of an identity system designed to give marketers, publishers and platforms the ability to buy and sell ads and optimize in cross-channel campaigns in a post-cookie environment.

(Image credit: Samba TV)

Samba TV said it is in conversations with publishers about using and integrating the SambaID.

A number of companies have come up with identity systems, including Nielsen, The Trade Desk and OpenAP. Many of the systems are interoperable, marketers to measure campaigns across platforms and across publishers.

Samba TV Identity provides deduplicated using a scaled cross-device identity graph that helps control reach and frequency and allows marketers to accurately attribute their ROI across all channels.

The system is built on top of technology from Screen6, the cross-device attribution company that Samba TV acquired in 2019. Samba TV Identity uses a hybrid model built on a large deterministic truth set that is scaled by probabilistic algorithms. This multi-identifier pattern recognition model creates a robust and accurate Identity Graph, ensuring that advertisers get a view into all of the devices in a household, the company said.

“Cookie and mobile ID deprecation is coming faster than advertisers would like to believe, and many simply aren’t prepared for a world where they’ll lose the identifier they’ve relied on thus far,” said Samba TV co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “Without these IDs to deliver and measure campaigns, advertiser’s budgets will be wasted on campaigns that fail to coordinate messaging for target audiences across devices. This gets even more complicated as TV consumption shifts towards OTT. There is plenty of opportunity for advertisers to target and message their desired consumers, but they need an identifier that will survive the death of cookies and help them understand omniscreen performance. Samba TV Identity, including its proprietary identity resolution tools and SambaID, solves that issue and provides campaign performance cohesion.”

Samba TV’s proprietary identity resolution tools process and deduplicate customer data to identify which phones, tablets, PCs, TVs, and other digital devices belong to specific households with greater than 90% accuracy, SambaTV said. This process begins with 100% opt-in, privacy-compliant deterministic data pulled from Samba-enabled Smart TVs.

Samba TV’s technology is integrated at the chipset level across 24 smart TV brands globally analyzing the content on screen in real-time. Samba TV delivers unbiased, comprehensive viewership data addressable through more than a billion devices around the world.