AMC Networks Signs Up For Trade Desk’s Unified ID 2.0

AMC Networks said it will adopt Unified ID 2.0, a system for identifying viewers in a privacy-compliant manner while enabling targeted advertising.

Unified ID 2.0 was initially developed by The Trade Desk and was designed to be interoperable with other ID systems.

Also Read: Xandr-OpenAP Alliance Lets Clients Build Data-Based Campaigns Across TV Programmers

Adopting Unified ID 2.0 will make it easier for buyers to access AMC’s digital advertising inventory. The company has signed up for a number of industry advertising initiatives and identity systems in order to monetize its content on whatever platform or device a viewer selects.

“As we continue our viewers first strategy, advertisers look to move their reach into streaming and it is our goal to make 100% of our digital inventory available to buy programmatically, joining the Unified ID 2.0 initiative made perfect sense,” said Evan Adlman, senior VP of advanced advertising and digital partnership for AMC Networks. “We want to connect all audiences – and advertisers – who want to take advantage of streaming TV, and adopting Unified ID 2.0 is a meaningful step in continuing to offer technologically advanced ways for advertisers to access coveted audiences around our great content.”

Also Read: Xandr Publishes Guide to the Future of Identity for the Ad Industry

Unified ID 2.0 is one of a number of identity systems that have been developed to third-party cookies. Cookies are in the process of being phased out. Publishers, buyers and tech companies are aiming to find ways to target viewers while providing consumer transparency, privacy and control.

Prebid.org, the independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair and transparent marketplaces across the industry, has agreed to serve as operator of Unified ID 2.0. Prebid will begin this role in the second half of this year.

“AMC Networks shows the importance of TV networks leaning in to programmatic and rethinking their business models, including how identity fits into their potential revenue streams,” said Tim Sims, chief revenue officer of The Trade Desk. “Through solutions like Unified ID 2.0, we are able to improve relevant advertising while upgrading consumer privacy controls. In an environment like CTV, this means networks can serve less yet more relevant ads, giving consumers more time to enjoy great content, which is a win for everyone.”