Blockgraph, Trade Desk Team Up on First-Party Data for Convergence

Blockgraph said it will work with The Trade Desk to facilitate first-party audience targeting using the Unified ID 2.0 systems across the convergent TV landscape.

“We are committed to building solutions with like-minded partners that share our principles and facilitate audience-based advertising in ways that are future-forward and privacy-focused,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph, owned by Charter Communications, Comcast NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS. “The unique combination of Unified ID 2.0 and Blockgraph will allow advertisers to quickly and seamlessly execute campaigns with 100% data control and protection cohesively across all digital and TV platforms.”

The combination of Blockgraph’s IDoS in with Unified ID 2.0 aims to provide transparency to users, in addition to offering a common currency to reach and measure audiences across publishers, platforms, and devices, all at scale, the companies said.

“Advertisers are looking to deliver a relevant, high-quality advertising experience in a privacy-conscious way that preserves the value exchange of the internet,” said Michelle Hulst, chief operating officer, The Trade Desk. “As we look to further integrate Unified ID 2.0 into the TV ecosystem with partners like Blockgraph, Charter, Comcast and ViacomCBS, we’re making this a reality for advertisers with an open-source, interoperable identity solution that puts the consumer in the driver’s seat. In doing so, we’ll help brands reach audiences at scale and help enable this new golden age of TV.”

The ad sales arms of Comcast and Charters lined up behind the combination.

“With Blockgraph’s IDoS in combination with Unified ID 2.0, we can further facilitate aggregated and de-identified first party data-based audience solutions on our cross-platform TV inventory in a way that is 100% privacy compliant,” said Rob Kilppel, senior VP, advanced advertising products and strategy of Charter’s Spectrum Reach unit.

“We look forward to innovating with partners like Blockgraph and The Trade Desk to ensure that marketers can execute their campaigns using advanced, data-driven approaches in a way that solves for the necessary consumer privacy and publisher data protections so as to future proof both our business and the industry,” added James Rooke, general manager of Comcast’s Effectv.