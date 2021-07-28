Samba TV Hires Former Media Agency Exec Kris Magel

Samba TV said it hired former senior media agency executive Kris Magel as VP and head of agency development.

Kris Magel (Image credit: Samba TV)

Magel, most recently president of media clients at dentsu, will manage Samba TV’s relationships with advertising agencies and holding companies and help develop products for media planning, activation and measurement.

"There are existential threats to media agencies due to the growing dominance of walled gardens that increasingly shield marketers from the transparency needed to develop cross-platform media plans and optimize them for business outcomes,” said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin

"We’ve built an agnostic and global TV dataset with comprehensive identity solutions for agencies to harness the power of matching our first-party data with client-data to help advertisers understand the impact of their campaigns in real time and introduce entirely new currencies into the marketplace,” Navi said. “Who better than Kris to form deep partnerships across the ecosystem that will usher in the right kind of innovation that drives transparency, and prevents data monopolies and ad technology platforms from eroding the value proposition that media agencies provide the industry at-large.”

Before joining dentsu, Magel was east coast president and chief investment officer at Initiative and held posts at Zenith, Optimedia and DeWitt Media.