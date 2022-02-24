Samba TV Launches ICPM To Guarantee Incremental Reach

Samba TV said it launched a new advertising currency, ICPM, or incremental cost per thousand impressions, which measures how much it costs to add incremental reach to a campaign by adding connected TV and digital video to a traditional TV buy.

Advertisers that use ICPM to buy ads through Samba pay only for impressions served to household that haven’t already seen that advertiser’s commercial, which not only increases the reach of campaign, but reduce frequency that can be not only wasteful but potential annoy consumers.

Advertisers can monitor their campaigns through Samba’s dashboard, which tracks the reach and frequency impressions delivered on traditional TV, connected TV and digital video.

A number of advertisers including Wendy’s have run campaigns using ICPM. The initial launch partners in Q4 experienced an average 29% increase in full campaign reach beyond the advertiser’s linear TV campaign.

“Amidst the rapid increases in streaming TV and simultaneous declines in traditional TV viewership, brand marketers are struggling to reach their entire audience with the right message, the right number of times,” said Samba TV senior VP of revenue products Avi Brown.

“With more than a third of all U.S. consumers no longer watching any linear television, it has become a business imperative for brands to find new solutions. ICPM by Samba TV is the first omniscreen solution that provides marketers with incremental reach as a performance guarantee currency. By leveraging ICPM, media buyers eliminate the risk of wasted budgets and guarantee that they are reaching only new, incremental audiences, Brown said.

According to Samba’s fourth quarter State of Viewership report. 97% of all linear TV ad impression were delivered to the same 55% of households. Buying CTV is a useful strategy to reach incremental homes and Samba TV’s ICPM measures that incremental reach across screens.

“Samba TV’s ICPM currency is a game changer for our industry,” said Empower senior VP of Investment Krista Lang. “The product now provides Empower clients like Wendy’s with a simplified view into the performance of our linear and CTV campaigns so that we can quickly and efficiently minimize any wasted budget spent not reaching our audiences.”

The launch of the ICPM by Samba TV comes at a time when more networks, media buyers and advertisers are looking for alternatives to Nielsen that can provide cross-platform measurement and potential currencies for media buying.

“Marketers have very few guarantees and even less flexibility in video advertising today. They know there is significant waste and missed opportunity in how they buy not only linear television but all video. ICPM by Samba TV eliminates the waste and delivers on the opportunity in a guaranteed way marketers can see and measure,” said Samba TV CMO Meredith Brace. ■