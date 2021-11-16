Samba TV Files With SEC For Initial Public Offering

Samba TV became the latest company in the ad tech, data and analytics space to prepare for an initial public offering.

The company filed a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It did not disclose how many shares it plans to sell or what prices the shares would carry.

Samba TV has applied to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SMBA.

With the growth of streaming and connected TV ad tech companies have been hot and going to the public markets or merging in order to cash in and have the resources to grow. Pubmatic, Viant, DoubleVerify, Vizio and IAS have all gone public recently.

BofA Securities and Evercore ISI are acting as lead book-running managers for Samba TV’s offering. Oppenheimer & Co. is also acting as a book-running manager. BMO Capital Markets, Craig-Hallum, Stephens Inc. and LUMA Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.