PubMatic Offers Money-Back Guarantee Against CTV Fraud

PubMatic, a sell-side platform announced a fraud-free program for premium connected TV and OTT inventory that offers a money-back guarantee for buyers if fraud is verified on the platform.

As CTV has boomed, generating prices higher than other digital ad inventory schemers have moved in with elaborate scams designed to fool automated systems into believing that ads have run on real devices and seen by real viewers.

That has made some advertisers wary. The PubMatic program is designed to give brands more confidence in over-the-top advertising.

“We see tremendous upside potential in the transition from linear TV to connected TV, but fraud concerns have prevented some buyers from fully benefiting. We are confident in the quality of inventory on the PubMatic platform, and our fraud-free program should give buyers confidence to bid on quality CTV inventory at scale,” said Paulina Klimenko, chief growth officer at PubMatic.

“Publishers are creating a wealth of new premium TV content and we are attempting to remove the major challenges and risks. PubMatic is helping DSPs, agencies, and advertisers take advantage of the dramatic increase in opportunities to engage the huge numbers of viewers shifting to CTV,” Klimenko said.

PubMatic said it employs a rigorous inventory review process for publishers across all platforms and formats. PubMatic vets publishers prior to onboarding and implements pre-bid and post-bid protections to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity.

By extending its fraud-free program to CTV and OTT inventory, PubMatic aims to give buyers the confidence to transact on high-quality, transparent CTV inventory at scale.