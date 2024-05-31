Ryan Reynolds’s United Airlines Film Airs During 'Welcome to Wrexham'

One of the fans flown to Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds’s Maximum Effort marketing and branded content company created a short film for United Airlines that appears in the latest episode of Welcome to Wrexham.

The video shows the airline transporting Welsh people from Patagonia to Wales to watch a Wrexham football match and reconnect with their roots.

Reynolds, with Rob McElhenney, bought Wrexham AFC in 2020. Their efforts to improve the team and engage the city have been documented in the FX series Welcome to Wrexham.

United is a sponsor of the team and its logo is on the jerseys the players wear.

According to Maximum Effort, a group of 153 Welsh people moved to Chubut, a province in the Patagonia region of South America, in 1865. Many of the Welsh people living there have never been to Wales, and the team and United decided to stage a reunion.

Wrexham AFC and United Airlines brought five of the Patagonians to Wrexham to attend the Welsh cultural holiday of Saint David’s Day and a game at the Racecourse.

One of the Patagonians was David Mardones, a Wrexham super fan who has been dreaming of seeing his team play for years.

About 10 minutes of footage from the documentary was included in Welcome to Wrexham. The full film is available on United Airlines’ website.