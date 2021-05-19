Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Pair Up on FX Soccer Series

FX has ordered two seasons of Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries about Rob McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Ryan Reynolds of Deadpool taking ownership of a pro soccer team in Wales.

McElhenney and Reynolds purchased the Wrexham team in 2020.

“Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the ‘Red Dragons’ in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham,” said Nick Grad, president, original programming, FX Entertainment.

“Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club.”

Founded in 1864, the Wrexham Red Dragons are one of the oldest football teams in the world and compete in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system.

“From Hollywood to Wales, the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it,” said FX.

McElhenney is the creator, executive producer and star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on FXX. He also holds those three titles on Apple TV Plus’s Mythic Quest.

Welcome to Wrexham is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Frenkel and John Henion. The series is produced by Broadwalk Pictures.