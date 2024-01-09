Ryan Moore Named Sinclair Chief Revenue Officer

Ryan Moore has been promoted to senior VP and chief revenue officer at Sinclair. He will oversee sales and revenue for the Sinclair TV stations, networks such as Tennis Channel, and Sinclair’s marketing technology and managed services company. He was previously Sinclair senior VP and chief revenue officer of sports and digital.

“Ryan consistently demonstrates exceptional leadership, innovative thinking, and a results-oriented approach to driving business growth,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and president of local media, Sinclair. “As we continue to evolve our cross-platform sales organization, Ryan will play a critical role in our next stage of growth, and we are excited to expand his scope of responsibilities across the company.”

Moore joined Sinclair in 2013 and his roles have included VP of digital sales, senior director of digital sales and director of national digital sales. Prior to joining Sinclair, Moore worked at Fisher Communications and Belo Corp.

“As we navigate the dynamic landscape of the media industry, I am committed to leading our incredible teams in driving transformative results, fostering strategic partnerships, and maximizing revenue streams. As Sinclair continues to redefine the future of media, we will continue to deliver unparalleled value to our audience and clients alike,” said Moore.