Sinclair Ups Cotlove, Moore, Miller to VP

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced a trio of corporate promotions Monday. Kevin Cotlove has been upped to VP of digital operations and content; Ryan Moore to VP of digital sales; and Ben Miller to VP of product development.

Cotlove, the senior director of content and publishing since March 2014, will help shape the mobile development team and national content brand roll-out, supervising digital content strategy and improvements to Sinclair’s website designs, publishing abilities and content management system. He was formerly Fisher Interactive’s general manager.

Moore, who had been senior director of sales since March 2014, will be responsible for local, national and political digital revenues and supervise the digital ad operations team. He was previously Sinclair’s national director of digital sales.

Miller, who was tapped as senior director of product development in May 2014, will be tasked with growing the product team and leading Sinclair’ product development. He served as president and CEO of Firejack Technologies from 2010-13.

“Kevin has raised the bar for content creation, and has been instrumental in launching Sinclair’s new proprietary content management system and new website template,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer of Sinclair Digital, in a statement. “Ryan, who has been the leader in the digital sales process, is at the forefront of the company’s digital revenue growth. Ben has built, from the ground up, Sinclair’s product development team which recently launched the company’s proprietary modern day content management system.”