‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Cast Revealed

The cast for season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which begins May 20 on Paramount Plus, has been revealed, or “ru-vealed”, in show parlance. The cast is comprised of former winners coming back to compete for “Queen of All Queens” and $200,000.

It includes Jaida Essence Hall, who won season 12 of Drag Race; Jinkx Monsoon, who won season five of Drag Race; Monet X Change, who won season four of All Stars; Raja, victor from Drag Race season three; Shea Coulee, who won season 5 of All Stars; Trinity the Tuck, season four All Stars champ; The Vivienne, who won season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK; and Yvie Oddly, who won season 11 of Drag Race.

The new cast will be showcased in the live grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1 April 22.

Leading up to the season premiere, VH1 will air Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re a Winner Baby, a four-episode special. ■