VH1 Orders More ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Drag Race All Stars’

VH1 has ordered new seasons for RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. It will be season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is coming back for season five.

RuPaul Charles hosts both series.

RuPaul’s Drag Race was nominated for 14 Emmy awards last month. The show features drag queens vying to be “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Drag Race All Stars sees veterans of Drag Race pushing for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles the executive producers. Tim Palazzola exec produces for VH1.

VH1 is part of Viacom.