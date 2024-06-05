Royals, Wrestlers and Lots of Reality Stars in the Next ‘The Traitors’ Cast

The 21 unscripted stars making up the third season of competition-reality show The Traitors have been revealed. They include Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Britney Haynes from Big Brother and Jeremy Collins from Survivor, among other past Survivor champs in the Traitors cast.

Alan Cumming hosts the show and reveals the new cast in a clip.

The cast includes Bob Harper of The Biggest Loser, Survivor alumni Carolyn Wiger, Tony Vlachos and Rob Mariano, the latter known as Boston Rob; Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset; Ciara Miller of Summer House; Danielle Reyes of Big Brother, Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, Robin Dixon and Chanel Ayan from the various The Real Housewives shows; Dylan Efron of Down to Earth with Zac Efron; Gabby Windey of The Bachelorette; Wells Adams of Bachelor in Paradise; Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules; actor Sam Ashari; wrestler Nikki Garcia; and British Royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

The season three premiere date has not been shared.

Produced by Studio Lambert, the show is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands. Contestants compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning up to $250,000. But hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess and Tim Harcourt the executive producers.

There will be 11 episodes and a reunion special.

The season two cast had Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen of Love Island USA, Larsa Pippen of The Real Housewives of Miami, Maksim Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars and both Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine of Survivor, among other unscripted standouts.