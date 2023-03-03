Amazon Studios To Produce Dating Competition Series ‘Twin Love’
WWE’s Brie & Nikki Bella to host series to stream in Prime Video, Freevee
Amazon Studios will look to double down on the dating competition genre with the production of a new series hosted by Brie and Nikki Bella.
The series, Twin Love, explores the love lives of identical twins by placing 10 sets of twins into two houses of “identical” casts to see if the inherent similarities of twins extend to their romantic desires, according to the company. WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella will host the show, which will premiere simultaneously on Prime Video and Freevee.
The series, based on a format created by ITV Studios Netherlands, is produced by Amazon Studios and ITV America’s ITV Entertainment, with Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen and Jessica Nahmias serving as executive producers.
"Twin Love is a social dating experience like no other, blending the specificity of being a twin - someone born, quite literally, with a biological soulmate - with the universality of being single and searching for lasting romantic love," Amazon Studios head of AVOD Original Content and Unscripted Programming Lauren Anderson said in a statement. “Our goal is to help couples find love in a fun, unique way, and we can't wait to share Twin Love with Prime Video and Freevee audiences this summer."■
