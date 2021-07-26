'Roswell, New Mexico' Season Three Premieres on The CW July 26

From left: Nathan Dean as Max, Jeanine Mason as Liz and Lily Cowles as Isobel in The CW's 'Roswell, New Mexico'

Season three of sci fi drama Roswell, New Mexico airs on The CW Monday, July 26. Season two ended with Max, played by Nathan Dean, face to face with an alien that looks an awful lot like him. The new season sees him attempt to figure out exactly who the alien is.

Jeanine Mason plays Liz, Tyler Blackburn is Alex and Michael Vlamis plays Michael.

Season three has Liz in her dream job, based in a lab in California. “But a series of events will prove that our one-time lover’s connection might not be severed for good,” teased The CW. “Which is good timing, as in addition to a mysterious alien that looks just like Max offers context to why our heroes are on Earth in the first place, a mysterious radio signal begins broadcasting across Roswell…”

Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios produce Roswell, New Mexico, along with Amblin Television, Bender Brown Productions and My So-Called Company. Christopher Hollier, Julie Plec, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kelly Brown are the executive producers.

Progenitor series Roswell premiered on The WB in 1999 and ended on UPN in 2002. Roswell, New Mexico premiered on The CW in 2019.