Rood Returns to Disney as Senior VP

John Rood has been named senior VP of marketing at Disney Channels Worldwide, replacing Richard Loomis, who is stepping down next month after nine years with Disney Channel to pursue other ventures. Rood starts immediately, said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer at Disney Channels Worldwide.

"John Rood is a maker and a builder, with a rare combination of creative and strategic leadership skills and an innate understanding of the Disney brand,” said Marsh. “He has a unique capacity to transform how large teams address viewers' evolving needs in a complex, multi-platform portfolio."

Rood was with Disney from 2000-2010, most recently as senior VP of marketing at the former ABC Family (now Freeform) from 2004-10. From 2000-2004, he was VP, marketing, Disney ABC Television Group, steering brand strategy and marketing for Disney Channel, Toon Disney and SOAPNet.

From 2010-2014, he was executive VP at DC Entertainment.

"I am honored to return to Disney Channel and Gary Marsh,” he said. “I have such confidence in these people and these properties and these partners. I'm grateful to my friend Richard Loomis, who has built three world-class channel brands and upon whom we'll keep calling for sage marketing advice. These are exciting times for us; the platforms may be in flux, but the keys to kids TV engagement are the same as ever: quality storytelling, franchise affinity and heart. Advantage us."

Rood, who has been consulting with Disney Channels Worldwide for the past 10 months, will be responsible for marketing at Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.

Of Loomis, Marsh said, "Richard has made enormous contributions to Disney Channels Worldwide during his tenure. As an important and highly respected member of my senior team, his leadership, creativity and strategic expertise have been invaluable to me. Although I hoped to have the opportunity to work with him through the next phase of our growth, I respect his decision, will miss his wonderfully collegial approach and wish him every success in the future."