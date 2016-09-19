TSL Names Siers U.S. Sales Director

Greg Siers, longtime director of live production and tech for Discovery Communications, is taking on a new role, joining U.K.-based broadcast equipment manufacturer TSL Products as a director of North American sales.

TSL—which specializes in broadcast control systems, surround microphones and processors and audio monitoring—will look to Siers to expand the company’s product reach, specifically in the Eastern U.S.

“Greg has a wealth of first-hand production experience and understands the technology required to get a production on-air, and that will be invaluable in his dealings with customers,” said Chris Exelby, managing director of TSL Products, in a statement. “We’re pleased to welcome Greg to the growing TSL Products team and are confident that his knowledge and extensive industry contacts will help us to extend our reach in this key market.”

Siers spent eight years with Discovery, overseeing all live production work for the company, along with technical work on everything from Ghost Adventures to Trading Spaces: Home Free. Before joining Discovery in 2008, he held roles with Bexel Corp., Martha Stewart Living and IMG’s TWI.

“I’m excited to be joining such an innovative and forward thinking company that drives the cutting edge of essential technology and products,” Siers said. “The company works in a very collaborative, customer-focused way, treating its customers as partners and ensuring that the solutions fulfill their needs. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the business in the U.S. as we continue to deliver best-in-class products and solutions.”