Charter Hires First-Ever Chief Diversity Officer

Rhonda Crichlow has joined Charter as senior VP and chief diversity officer. The post is a first for the company.

"The hiring of a chief diversity officer will help ensure Charter reflects the diversity of the communities it serves," said a company spokesperson. "Rhonda will be responsible for developing and implementing our diversity and inclusion initiatives, including hiring practices and procurement" at the company, which now includes Time Warner Cable and Bright House.

Charter committed to hiring a CDO as part of a memorandum of understanding with diversity groups related to the merger.

Crichlow reports to David Ellen, senior executive VP, and is based in Charter’s Stamford, Conn., headquarters.

Crichlow joins Charter from Novartis, where she had been VP of U.S. diversity and inclusion.