Rachel Welch Joins Cox in D.C.

Rachel Welch, formerly head of federal legislative at Time Warner Cable, has joined Cox as VP of government affairs.

She is based in Cox's Washington, D.C., office and will report to Joab Lesesne, VP of public policy and government affairs.

Welch will focus on Congress and particularly telecom, privacy, copyright and cybersecurity issues.

Welch's resume includes stints with Time Warner and AT&T. She is also former counsel for the Senate Commerce Committee.

She was also named one of a Women In Cable Telecommunications' Women to Watch in 2015.