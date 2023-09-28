Roku To Stream Video Advertising In Spotify App

Spotify and Roku said they are bringing video ads to the Spotify app on the Roku platform.

The Spotify app has been available on Roku devices for more than a decade. Inventory for CTV can be bought via the Roku Ad Network.

At first the ads will appear in Spotify programming ranging from artist clips and video podcasts. The ad formats will include Roku’s Sponsored Sessions and call-to-action cards.

Spotify's Video Takeover ads, which reach users streaming music across mobile, tablet, and desktop devices, will soon include CTV devices, beginning with the Roku platform. In the future, more video ad products, such as video podcast ads, will be added.

For Spotify, the arrangement increases the ability for brands to reach Spotify users with more impactful messages.

“As a long-time leader in the streaming space, we’ve had a front row seat to audiences choosing streaming to enjoy content and advertisers following suit to reach them. It’s long been our goal to make Spotify available to anyone on any device and this partnership with Roku answers the call from advertisers who want even more ways to reach our users,” said Lee Brown, Global Head of Advertising Business & Platform at Spotify. “Both our brands have been at the forefront of the streaming revolution and together we’re continuing to invest in more opportunities for advertisers to connect with our immersed users.”

Spotify is also in the process of launching a Spotify CTV Partner Network.

“As long-time partners, we’re excited to launch Spotify’s TV streaming video ads that will reach both of our streamers on platform and drive measurable campaign impact for brands,” said Alison Levin, VP, Ad Revenue and Marketing Solutions at Roku. “Roku and Spotify are uniquely positioned to make the largest screen in the home work harder for brands. We are thrilled to partner with Spotify on this at launch.”