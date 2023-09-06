Roku To Lay Off 10% Of Staff In New Cost-Cutting Effort

Roku said that it will be laying off 10% of its staff in a new round of cost cutting.

In addition to reducing headcount, Roku said it will be cutting expenses by consolidating office space, reducing outside services expenses and limiting new hires.

Roku also said it will be conducting a strategic review of its content portfolio. Like other media companies, it plans to remove content now available on its streaming platforms.

Roku previously laid off 200 staffers in March , representing about 6% of its headcount. The new round of layoffs is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Roku said that it expects to take an impairment charge of $100 to $200 million related to its decision to stop using certain office facilities.

The company will also take a charge of $55 million to $65 million in connection with removing licensed and produced content from its streaming platform.

In addition, there will also be a charge of $45 million to $65 million in connection with the staff layoffs, including severance and benefits.

Excluding the restructuring and impairment charges, Roku said it expects third quarter revenue to be between $835 million and $875 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $40 million to $70 million.

A year ago in the third quarter, Roku reported revenue of $680 million and adjusted EBITDA of $130.1 million.

The cuts should translate into higher earnings in 2024, said analyst Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo.

“We think implied adjusted EBITDA could exceed $300 million for ‘24,” Cahall said.