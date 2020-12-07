Roku, IHeart Radio Launch Winter Streamland Music

In another over-the-top holiday celebration, Roku said it is launching Winter Streamland on The Roku Channel, which will feature music channels from iHeart Radio.

Winter Streamland will also feature unlocked premium movies and TV episodes from Showtime, Sundance Now, Acorn TV, UMC and Starz.

“We recognize people are at home, navigating through a very different kind of holiday season and we wanted to make it even easier for users to discover more of the content they want,” said Sweta Patel, VP, engagement growth marketing, Roku. “The Roku Channel is home to a wide variety of amazing content. We’re focused on providing our users with programming that meets their entertainment mood. With Winter Streamland, we’re delivering a one-stop destination for users to connect with the entertainment they love through a variety of experiences that are easily accessible from The Roku Channel.”

Related: Holiday Cheer

The Winter Streamland music channels are iHeartChristmas, iHeartChristmas Classic, iHeartChristmas Country, iHeartChristmas R&B and iHeartChristmas Rock.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with Roku to deliver such a unique video-focused holiday music experience for The Roku Channel,” said Jessica Jerrick, executive VP of digital distribution & platform partnerships for iHeartMedia. “We realize the holiday season will look different this year, and we hope that this free lineup of iHeartRadio’s popular holiday music stations will bring a little magic and cheer to the tens of millions of people who count on The Roku Channel for high-quality entertainment."

Roku viewers in December will be able to watch the complete first seasons of premium channel series including The Affair, The Bureau, City on a Hill, Inspector George Gently, A House Divided, The L Word Generation Q, Ray Donovan, The Restaurant, The Spanish Princess Part 1 and Work in Progress.

Also available in December are episodes from shows on Acorn TV, A&E, Crime Central, BET Plus, Epix, Hallmark Movies Now, Kocowa, Lifetime Movie Club, Noggin, Pantay, Qello, Concerts by Stingray, Shudder, Stingray Karaoke, Topic, and Up Faith and Family.