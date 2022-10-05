‘Rock the Block’ Gets Season Four on HGTV

‘Rock the Block’ will return for a new season next March.

HGTV has ordered season four of renovation competition series Rock the Block. Ty Pennington hosts. The season is scheduled to start in March 2023 and there will be six episodes.

“The stakes will be raised to an all-time high as four teams of HGTV’s powerhouse experts prepare to face off in a renovation battle for bragging rights and a street named in their honor,” is how HGTV puts it.

Competitors include Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Renovation Island); Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle (Luxe for Less); Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer); and Page Turner and Mitch Glew from Fix My Flip. Each team will have six weeks and $250,000 to renovate identical properties in a rustic Colorado landscape and morph them into luxurious homes.

“Fans are clamoring for the new season of Rock the Block, we are so excited for production to begin and the competition to start,” said Betsy Ayala, senior VP, programming and development, HGTV. “Everything about this season is bigger and bolder–including the homes and the scenery. Our stars will face some of their biggest design challenges to date and they plan to hold nothing back to win it all.”

The houses are being built by Landmark Homes within Heron Lakes, a Hillside Commercial Group community, in Berthoud, Colorado.

Rock the Block is produced by Big Table Media. ■