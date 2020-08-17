HGTV Renews ‘Rock the Block’

HGTV has ordered a second season of competition series Rock the Block. Six new episodes are slated to premiere early in 2021. Four pairs of the network’s renovation stars team up to take on identical properties and transform them into dream homes. The teams get one month and a $175,000 budget. The duo who adds the most value to their home wins.

“Rock the Block has the winning combination of family-friendly competition and high-stakes renovations that makes it one of our most popular crowd pleasers,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “We can’t wait for our all-new line-up of HGTV superstars, intense challenges and surprise elements to bring millions of excited fans back to the block.”

Season one attracted more than 20 million total viewers, HGTV said.

HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc.