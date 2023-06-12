Rob Schneider comedy special on Fox Nation

Fox Nation offers a comedy special from Rob Schneider Sunday, June 18. The one-hour Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America was filmed at the Tampa Theatre in Florida.

“From Saturday Night Live to feature films to sold-out shows, Rob’s ability to connect with audiences has made him a multi-generational star,” said Jason Klarman, Fox Nation president. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add his talent to Fox Nation with this all-new hilarious and unfiltered comedy special.”

The special sees Schneider touch on “culture wars, living in a woke world, and navigating the nuanced times of identity politics,” said Fox Nation, along with UFOs, his own vasectomy and making a movie with former president Donald Trump.

Schneider was on Saturday Night Live from 1988 to 1994. His TV work also includes NBC sitcom Men Behaving Badly, CBS comedy Rob and Netflix comedy Real Rob. His films include Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Benchwarmers, The Beverly Hillbillies and The Waterboy. His Netflix comedy special Asian Momma, Mexican Kids premiered in 2020.

“This comedy special is the best work of my life and I’m thrilled and grateful to have its world premiere on Fox Nation,” said Schneider.

Fox Nation premiered a Roseanne Barr comedy special earlier this year.