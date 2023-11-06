Rob Lowe Hosts Fox Game Show ‘The Floor’

Fox debuts the game show The Floor, hosted and produced by Rob Lowe, starting Tuesday, January 2. The show comes from uber-producer John de Mol.

Fox describes The Floor as “a spectacular battle of the brains in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping $250,000 prize.”

Lowe’s movies include St. Elmo’s Fire, The Outsiders, About Last Night, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Dog Gone. His TV work includes The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, Unstable and 911: Lone Star, which has been renewed for season five.

He hosted the Fox game show Mental Samurai, which premiered in 2019 and went for two seasons.

Lowe also hosts the podcast “Literally! With Rob Lowe.”

De Mol’s credits include creating The Voice, Big Brother and Cannonball.