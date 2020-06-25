NBC Premieres Water Game Show ‘Cannonball’ June 29

NBC will air water-based competition series Cannonball June 29 before USA Network premieres the show July 9. NBC calls the show “one of the biggest, wettest, slippery-est water sports competitions ever created,” where contestant stunts include sliding off a 100-foot waterslide and rocketing off a drop tower.

NBC and USA Network are both part of NBCUniversal.

WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and TV personality Rocsi Diaz will host and Simon Gibson is the sideline reporter.

Cannonball is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment, based on the original format by ITV Studios Netherlands Content B.V. and licensed by ITV Studios. The series was created by John de Mol, who executive produces along with Shye Sutherland, Keith Geller, Bernie Schaeffer, Stijn Bakkers and Kevin Wehrenberg.

Each episode features 16 contestants competing in four rounds of challenges, from the speed slide Mega-Ramp to the Drop Tower to the Air Cannon.

Heather Olander, senior VP of alternative development and programming for USA Network, said the show is “filled with splashes, laughs and friendly competition.”