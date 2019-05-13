Rob Lowe to Star in ‘9-1-1’ Spinoff on Fox

The Fox hit 9-1-1 is getting a spinoff, with Rob Lowe to star in 9-1-1: Lone Star. The show will premiere during the 2019-2020 season. From 9-1-1 co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1: Lone Star follows a sophisticated New York cop (Lowe) who, along with his son, relocates to Austin, and must balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Lowe is co-executive producer on the series.

“The beauty of having a hit drama like 9-1-1 from the genius minds of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear is it allows you to explore thrilling stories as told through an array of distinctive characters,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “In 9-1-1: Lone Star, they’ve given us a special opportunity to expand the franchise into new territory – literally and figuratively -- and we’re thrilled to have the incomparable Rob Lowe headline this new iteration when it joins our schedule next season.”

Lowe’s film career includes St. Elmo’s Fire, About Last Night and The Outsiders, and his TV work includes The West Wing, Parks and Recreation and Mental Samurai.

“Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear’s ability to make smart, unique, great television is unmatched,” said Lowe. “I’m elated to join this team.”

9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and Minear are creators and executive producers.