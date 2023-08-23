‘Riverdale’, ‘Nancy Drew’ Air Series Finales August 23

Riverdale and Nancy Drew both air their series finales on The CW August 23. Riverdale has had seven seasons and Nancy Drew has had four.

The series finale of Riverdale is entitled, fittingly enough, “Goodbye, Riverdale.” Betty is 86, and longs for her former life in Riverdale. She turns to a friend to help her relive her last day of senior year many, many years before.

Lili Reinhart plays Betty. KJ Apa plays Archie. Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick and Casey Cott are also in the cast.

The show debuted in 2017. Season seven has ventured back to the 1950s, with Jughead, played by Sprouse, trapped in that decade with no idea how he got there.

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. The executive producers are Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.

The Nancy Drew finale, “The Light Between Lives,” sees the Drew Crew’s mission to save Horseshoe Bay from the sins of its past come to a major conclusion. Nancy’s shocking discovery will determine the fate of her star-crossed love with Ace.

Season four has seen Nancy launch an investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen, or maybe they’ve risen.

Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim and Maddison Jaizani are in the cast.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire. The executive producers are Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Lis Rowinski, Alex Taub, Larry Teng and S. Lily Hui.

“Riverdale and Nancy Drew are two beloved CW series with some of the most passionate and dedicated fans in all of television, and these final seasons are true gifts to them,” said Brad Schwartz, president, entertainment, The CW, when the series finales were announced earlier this year. “As we prepare to say farewell to these iconic characters, there are still plenty of surprises and shocking twists packed into both series as they conclude at the top of their game.”