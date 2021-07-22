Ricky Martin, LL Cool J Kick Off ‘Behind the Music’ on Paramount Plus

Ricky Martin and LL Cool J are the subjects in the premiere episodes of docuseries Behind the Music on Paramount Plus. The show debuts with the two episodes July 29.

Huey Lewis is profiled August 5, Busta Rhymes gets a turn Aug. 12, Duran Duran is on Aug. 19, New Kids on the Block debuts Aug. 26, Bret Michaels is on Sept. 2 and Fat Joe gets profiled Sept. 9.

The second half of the season will feature Jennifer Lopez and some as-yet unnamed superstars.

Behind the Music premiered on VH1 in 1997.

The Ricky Martin episode features an interview with Bad Bunny. The episode captures Martin “as he reflects on key moments in his life, giving new insights into the past from dealing with the fame that came with his career, to finally sharing his truth, becoming a father, and normalizing what it means to have a modern family,” according to Paramount Plus.

The LL Cool J show features the rapper “as he looks back on his storied career in hip hop: the criticism he faced, coping with family hardships, the decision to leave the music industry and focus on his work in Hollywood, and how the movement for Black lives over the last year inspired him to make music again,” according to Paramount Plus.

Eminem shares his thoughts on LL Cool J.