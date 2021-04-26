Rick Mandler Joins Comcast Advertising as VP, Growth Strategy

Comcast Advertising said it hired Rick Mandler as VP, growth strategy, a new position.

Mandler, who was most recently senior VP of strategy and operations at true[X] and spent 26 years at Walt Disney Co. and ABC, will be looking for ways to help Comcast Advertising increase its revenue and market share.

He will report to Pooja Midha, the former president of true[X] who joined Comcast Advertising in March as chief growth officer . Midha and Mandler will ramp up marketing of Comcast Advertising two main brand, FreeWheel and Effectv, which recently launched a sales development division .

“Rick brings a deep knowledge of the TV and video ecosystem and extensive experience working in advanced advertising. He has a natural talent for collaborating across functions and leading teams to distill and communicate complex ideas in a simple manner,” said Midha. “I truly enjoyed working with him previously and when this opportunity came, I knew Rick would be an excellent addition to my team here. I’m thrilled that he’s decided to join us and bring his skills to Comcast Advertising.”

At ABC, Mandler was VP, strategy and digital media sales. Before that he was VP, general manager for The Walt Disney Internet Group’s enhanced TV, broadcasting and local division.

“I learned a lot from my three years working with Pooja at true[X] and I’m very honored that she thought of me for this new role,” Mandler said. “I’m looking forward to working with her and the leadership team to pioneer new ways to connect brands with their audiences and drive meaningful results in today’s dynamic marketplace.”