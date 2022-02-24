Revolt Launches RBN Studios To Produce News, Opinion Shows

Revolt said it is launching RBN Studios which will house its headquarters and studio business, in downtown Atlanta.

The Black-owned media company founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2013, said RBN Studios will produce news, talk and opinion programming for Revolt and other companies.

Also: Five Spot: Detavio Samuels

“The Black perspective has been deliberately hidden from the world for too long. With RBN Studios, we will leave no stone unturned and shine a light in the darkest of corners to find the truth through a Black diasporic lens,” said Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels. “Revolt has always strived to unveil critical information and viewpoints for ourselves and the world, so we chose a business model that enables us to scale impact beyond our own distribution platform.”

Revolt Black News Weekly is returning, starting Thursday, hosted by Neima Abdulahi and present stories from an authentic but not monolithic Black perspective. Rue McCullough will be Revolt’s entertainment and pop culture correspondent.

The new operation is overseen by Monique Chenault, Revolt’s president of news and documentary.

Also: Comcast to Expand Revolt Distribution

“Being that Revolt is a Black-owned media network, we’ve created a safe space for our communities to have raw family discussions that only we authentically understand,” said Chenault. “This is where we can unapologetically highlight our concerns while providing solution-driven conversations and content that fully reflects all aspects of the Black experience.” ■