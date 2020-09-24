Comcast to Expand Distribution of REVOLT

Comcast Cable will expand the reach of REVOLT TV in new and existing markets as part of an agreement announced Thursday by both parties .

The Sean “Diddy” Combs-founded service will be added in HD to the Xfinity Digital Starter package in Philadelphia, Northern New Jersey, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Ft. Myers, Jacksonville, Tampa, Knoxville, Indianapolis, Charleston, and Augusta beginning Sept. 29, according to the network. In addition, in markets where REVOLT has been available in standard definition as part of the Xfinity Digital Premier package, the network will be moved to Digital Starter in HD.

Neither REVOLT nor Comcast would reveal subscriber numbers as part of the agreement.

“Comcast was one of the first television distributors to carry REVOLT to millions of its customers when it launched in 2013, and we are very pleased to bring its creative music- and social justice-focused content to even more Xfinity TV customers across the country,” said Dana Strong, President, Xfinity Consumer Services.

Added Combs: “As one of very few Black-owned media platforms, it is important that we can reach our audiences wherever they are. We are excited to continue to grow with Comcast and deliver our content to millions of additional homes.”

As part of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to create “impactful cultural content, including Black Voices on Mute which will feature original content that will discuss the importance of voting and the history of voter suppression in the Black community, said Comcast and REVOLT.

“There is no better time than now to amplify Black stories and content, and we are excited to bring new programming from Revolt to our platform and recently launched content collection, Black Voices. Black Stories,” said Keesha Boyd, Executive Director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services.