Revolt Promotes Detavio Samuels to CEO Position

Revolt has promoted network executive Detavio Samuels to chief executive officer, part of several senior management appointments announced by Revolt founder Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Samuels, formerly Revolt’s chief operating officer, will oversee the hip hop-themed cable network and digital service as it strives to create fresh and exciting content that produces long-lasting impact, according to the network.

Other senior management appointments include Colin McIntosh to chief operating officer and chief finance officer; and Deon Graham to chief brand officer of Combs Enterprises.

Graham, Samuels and McIntosh will work alongside Cherisse McKenzie (Head of Content and Production), Angela Bundrant Turner (Head of Marketing and Public Relations), Mike Roche (Executive Vice President of Ad Sales), and James 'JB' Brown (Executive Vice President of Content Distribution), to shape the company's future, according to network officials.

"My vision for Revolt was always to build the world's largest Black-owned media company powered by the smartest young executives from the culture," Combs said in a statement. "As we reimagine the future of the brand, it's important that we stay true to that mission and position real game-changers to lead the way."