‘Reunion Road Trip’ Reunites Cast From Beloved Shows on E!

Reunion Road Trip, which reunites casts of celebrated TV shows, launches on E! June 10. There are four episodes, and the premiere reunites the cast of soap All My Children.

The series “catches up with the beloved cast members as they reconnect with old friends, reflect on their trailblazing shows that helped shape the television landscape, and share surprising revelations and behind-the-scenes scoop,” teases E!, promising “exclusive, candid conversations with the stars as viewers have never seen them before.”

In the premiere, All My Children cast Rebecca Budig, Eva LaRue, Cameron Mathison and Jacob Young meet at a Hollywood mansion to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary. Surprise visits come from Susan Lucci, Alicia Minshew, Debbi Morgan, Kelly Ripa and Darnell Williams.

Also lined up for this season are the casts from unscripted Bravo show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, NBC comedy A Different World and comedy Scrubs, which ran on NBC and then ABC.