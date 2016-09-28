‘One Life to Live’, ‘All My Children’ Creator Agnes Nixon Dead

Soap opera maven Agnes Nixon has died. She was 93.

Nixon, who created All My Children, One Life to Live and Search for Tomorrow, died Wednesday from complications of Parkinson’s in her Pennsylvania home, her son told TMZ.

“It is with a heavy heart I mourn the passing of television pioneer Agnes Nixon, someone I was proud to call a friend,” said Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Co., in a statement. “Agnes’ impact on daytime television and pop culture is undeniable. She was the first to champion socially relevant topics, and the towns and characters Agnes brought to life leave an indelible imprint on television that will be remembered forever. On behalf of Walt Disney and ABC, I want to extend our deepest condolences to her family.”

Both All My Children (1970-2011) and One Life to Live (1968-2012) were set in fictional East Coast towns and ran on ABC.

In addition to creating, Nixon also wrote and produced the two series. Her other writing credits include Guiding Light, As the World Turns, Another World and The City.

She is a multiple Daytime Emmy winner including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

I am devastated to learn that we have lost Agnes. I adored her and admired her--and I am forever grateful to her! May this liveliest and loveliest of women rest in peace.

