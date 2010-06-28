CBS Tops Daytime Emmys

CBS cleaned up at the 37th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards, broadcast by the network live from Las Vegas June 27. The network took home seven awards, including top honors for outstanding series for The Bold and the Beautiful and lead actors for As the World Turns.

Discovery Channel's Cash Cab won oustanding game/audience participation show, as did its host, Ben Bailey, for that category.

Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres Show won for outstanding talk show, entertainment, and CBS Television Distribution's The Doctors won for oustanding talk show, informative. Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of Sony Pictures Television's rookie talk show Dr. Oz, won for outstanding talk show host.

The broadcast, which returned to a Big Four network after airing on The CW last year to its smallest-ever audience, included a Lifetime Achievement award for Agnes Nixon, creator of ABC's One Life to Live, All My Children and Loving, and a special tribute to Dick Clark.

