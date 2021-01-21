ITV America's David George Named B+C Producer of the Year

In 2020 the television production business faced major obstacles due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced production stoppages for most television shows. Only the most creative and innovative producers were able to navigate the challenges of the pandemic to deliver original content to network and viewers.

One of those companies was ITV America under the leadership of CEO David George. The company -- through its vertical production companies including Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media and Thinkfactory Media -- was able to deliver more than 400 hours of programming across 53 series in 2020 ranging from Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Queer Eye and Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey to HGTV’s Good Bones and Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen despite the challenges posed by the deadly pandemic. For some shows like CBS' reality series Love Island, ITV America was able to devise a strictly-enforced, safe “bubble” environment to produce new episodes for an industry hungry for new, original programming.

New shows such as ABC game show The Chase and recent talent deals with such celebrities as Tiger King’s Howard and Carole Baskin has ITV America well positioned for continued success in the future. George’s innovative and successful leadership of ITV America has earned him Broadcasting & Cable’s 2021 Producer of the Year Award, joining producers Craig Piligian (Pilgrim Films & Television); Steven Weinstock and Glenda Hersh (Truly Original); and Dan Cesareo (Big Fish Entertainment) and Arthur Smith (A. Smith & Co.) in receiving the honor.