Relo Metrics, SponsorPulse Measure Value of NHL Sponsorships

Relo Metrics said it is working with SponsorPulse to measure the value and performance of National Hockey League sponsorships.

The new Impact Scores combine SponsorPulse’s consumer research with Relo’s exposure valuation data.

“With this data, we are now able to deliver the most complete, data-driven asset valuation that will make selling and valuing assets much easier,” said Jay Prasad, CEO of Relo Metrics , formerly GumGum Sports. “This allows brands to get a sense of how much an asset will help move the needle when it comes to brand awareness and preference, we are jointly providing this measurement with speed, not something that is usually associated with consumer research.”

Fans who have watched NHL games on TV were asked questions to measure recalls (Is the sponsor logo memorable?), annoyance (Is the logo or signage distracting?), action (Does the logo have the ability to drive action?) purchase (does the logo have the ability to drive consideration) and favorability (Does the asset have the ability to drive preference?).

The Impact Score measures which sponsorships break through, which are most effective a driving purchase consideration and rank overall effectiveness.

“As the world of sponsorship assets continues to evolve, it's important that we have a common measurement system that highlights which assets can most effectively deliver on brand objectives,” said Adam Mitchell, CEO of SponsorPulse. “With the development of Asset Impact Scores, we can now identify the right assets for brands to activate and measure potential outcomes on brand awareness, perception, and intent to buy.”