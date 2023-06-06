Relo Metrics Names Nielsen Executive Paul Shortley as Chief Revenue Officer

Relo Metrics , an artificial intelligence-based sponsorship analytics platform, said it named Nielsen executive Paul Shortley as chief revenue officer.

In his new role, Shortley is expected to drive international growth and develop new partnerships. He will also oversee Relo Metrics’ go-to-market team and expand the companies sales force.

At Nielsen, Shortley was senior VP for sales transformation. He is one of a number of senior executives who have left Nielsen since last year.

“In a fast-evolving and multichannel media world, it has become critical that sports marketers adopt a strong, data-led approach to measuring and optimizing sponsorship assets and investments,” Relo Metrics CEO Jay Prasad said. “That’s why Relo Metrics, with its unrivaled real-time data analytics and omnichannel reach, is primed for accelerated international growth. With his vast experience, Paul is exactly the right commercial leader we need to help realize the huge potential of Relo Metrics and of data-driven thinking for the entire sports sponsorship industry.”

Shortley rejoined Nielsen in 2022 after spending a year as chief revenue officer at Sensor Tower. Previously, he had been with Nielsen for a decade, leaving as senior VP of global sales, marketing effectiveness.

“Sponsorship is a $90 billion industry, yet most of the ecosystem are still not measuring sports marketing as they would other marketing channels such as TV,” Shortley said. “There is a lot of room to optimize performance and benefit rightsholders, brands, publishers and advertising agencies. I believe Relo Metrics is uniquely positioned to deliver unmatched value to the category, and I look forward to building a world-class commercial team that enhances this optimization for Relo Metrics’ customers.”