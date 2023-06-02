Key Nielsen One Exec Kimberly Gilberti Joins Experience Marketing Services

Kimberly Gilberti, a key executive in the launch of Nielsen’s Nielsen One measurement system, has joined Experian Marketing Services as chief product officer.

Gilberti joins Experience as it is enhancing its product offerings by using technology from Tapad, which was acquired by Experian in 2020.

Gilberti spent 23 years at Nielsen, which lost a number of senior executives at the end of last year.

She was senior VP, product management at Nielsen, leading its national TV and advanced TV portfolio, which generated more than $1 billion in revenue.

Earlier in her career at Nielsen, Gilberti led the company’s strategy to transform Local TV is measured by integrating big data from set-top boxes and the Nielsen Portable People Meter (PPM) into local TV measurement, which helped Nielsen retire its TV diaries.