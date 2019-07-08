Rehrig Joins Discovery as GM for Eurosport Digital

Discovery said it hired Paul Rehrig was general manager of its Eurosport Digital business.

Rehrig, who had been executive VP of digital and business development at AMC Network, is expected to oversee and augment Eurosport’s digital direct-to-consumer products, including the Eurosports app and Eurosport Player.

He will report to Peter Faricy, Discovery’s CEO for global direct-to-consumer, and be based in London. Discovery also recently hired Andrew Georgiou as president of Eurosport and global sports rights & sports marketing solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished leader with a proven record of launching and running successful direct-to-consumer businesses and products globally,” said Faricy. “Paul is the perfect fit to lead our outstanding Eurosport Digital team as we focus on building products that sports fans love. As we look to the exciting opportunities ahead, Paul will ensure Eurosport delivers the immersive multi-screen products and experiences that are essential for powering people’s passions and engaging targeted global communities around sport.”

At AMC, Rehrig built a direct-to-consumer group and launched Sundance Now and Shudder. Before that he was senior VP, global digital strategy and business development, at Warner Music Group.

“Serving sports fans with programming and content across Europe is a significant responsibility and I’m thrilled to lead such a world-class team,” said Rehrig. “There is a massive opportunity to enhance and expand Eurosport’s digital product experiences and innovate in myriad ways that more deeply engage fans and build audiences and subscribers across the region.”