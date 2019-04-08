Redbox Using TiVo to Provide Personalization

Redbox is using technology from TiVo to help people who want to rent movies find something they want to watch with improved search and recommendations.

Redbox is counting on TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform to build customer retention and user loyalty at both its 41,500 kiosks nationwide and its new streaming service, Redbox on Demand.

“We are excited that Redbox has selected our technology to give their customers a highly personalized, feature-rich entertainment experience they can enjoy across all of their devices,” said Walt Horstman, senior VP and general manager, advanced media and advertising, TiVo. “Redbox is fully utilizing our Personalized Content Discovery platform and showcasing how it can be used in many non-linear environments, including redbox.com their mobile apps, and physical boxes throughout the country.”

Redbox will also be using TiVo’s Video and Video Game Metadata to further personalize content discovery.

“With TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform, we are able to offer our consumers a more engaging and relevant entertainment experience across multiple devices,” said Ash Eldifrawi, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Redbox. “We’re gaining a more holistic view of all of our audience metrics, helping us align our data and insights across all devices and platforms, ultimately allowing us to grow our business.”